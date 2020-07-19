Zarif, Hakim hold meeting in Baghdad

The two sides conferred on regional developments as well as the current situation in Iraq and the country's problems in various sectors, including the economic crisis, the decline in oil revenues, and the spread of COVID-19.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian top diplomat arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

Iranian FM is also scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Sunday evening to meet with officials in the region.

FA/IRN 83862054