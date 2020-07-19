Zarif holds talk with head of Fatah Alliance

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues, including the bilateral relations, the follow-up to the martyrdom of resistance leaders, the fight against terrorism and other issues of interest.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian top diplomat arraived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on the latest regional and international issues.

During his visit to Iraq, he is also scheduled to hold talk with Iraqi President Barham Salih and to visit the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Sunday evening to meet with officials in the region.

