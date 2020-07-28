  1. Economy
Iran's Kerman attracts $ 282m foreign investment

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – The Deputy Director General of Economic Affairs and Finance of Kerman Hamid Shahsavari said that Kerman has attracted 282 million dollars' foreign investment during six years.

Shahsavari said on Tuesday that during the past six years, 38 projects worth 1.65 billion dollars had been approved to be implemented through foreign investment, adding that investment will continue for completion of the projects.

He noted that said that foreign investments have been made by mainly European and South East Asian countries in the field of industrial and new and solar energy projects.

Shahsavari added that provincial officials review the process of projects being implemented by foreign investors every three months.

