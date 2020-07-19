Covid-19 claims 209 lives in past 24 hours in Iran

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 2,182 new cases of infections with the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed.

She added that with the new confirmed cases, the total number of infections has hit 273,656 in the country.

She also added that 209 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 14,188.

Lari noted that 3,556 patients are also in critical condition and the number of patients beating the disease has now reached 237,788.

The spokesman noted that 2,148,999 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

The number of infections with the novel coronavirus has surpassed 14.4 million worldwide with the deaths approaching 605,000 and recoveries over 8.6 million, according to Worldometer figures.

