33rd Tehran Intl. Book Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

The fair’s spokesman Ayoub Dehghankar made the announcement on Sunday, saying that given that the aim of the Tehran Book Fair is to create a peaceful and enjoyable environment for book lovers and to further strengthen the economic cycle of the country's publishing industry, the policy-making council of the fair does not consider to hold the 33rd edition of the exhibition in the current year due to coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep social distancing.

The decision comes as the new coronavirus, Covid-19, has infected at least 271,606 Iranians across the country as of Saturday, claiming 13,979 lives.

In February, the officials of the fair announced that the annual fair which was scheduled to open on April 15, would be held after the lunar month of Ramadan.

