Global COVID-19 cases pass 14.4 million

According to the latest figures on Sunday morning (+4:30 GMT), 14,425,865 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 604,917 and recoveries amounting to 8,612,194.

With 3,833,271 cases and 142,877 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to the data.

Brazil comes in second place with 2,075,246 infections and 78,817 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,077,864), followed by Russia (765,437), South Africa (350,879), Peru (349,500), Mexico (338,913), Chile (328,846), Spain (307,335), the UK (294,066), and Iran (271,606), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,273), Mexico (38,888), Italy (35,042), France (30,152), Spain (28,420), India (26,828), Iran (13,979), Peru (12,998) and Russia (12,247).

MR