Iran COVID-19 cases pass 255,000

Speaking in her daily briefing on Saturday, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 1,739 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

She added that 188 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 12,635.

Lari noted that 3,338 patients are also in critical condition.

The number of patients beating the disease has now reached 217,666, she added.

The spokesperson noted that over 1.94 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world is approaching 11.65 million with the global death toll amounting 563,261 as of Saturday, according to the Worldometers website.

