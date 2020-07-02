Iran COVID-19 death toll hits 11,106

Up to the present time, 232,863 people in the country have been infected by the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus disease has infected 2,652 people across Iran in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said with the cases, the total number of infections in the country is now standing at 232,863.

She also added that 148 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 11,106.

Moreover, she noted, 3,097 patients are in critical condition.

Lari said the number of patients beating the disease has now reached 194,098.

Over 1,719,451COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country, she added.

Lari went on to say that provinces of Khuzestan, Kordestan, West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan have red status while the condition in provinces of Bushehr, Ilam, East Azarbaijan, and Khorasan Razavi is becoming alarming.

MA/IRN83842104