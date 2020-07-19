1st geothermal power plant to go on stream in NW Iran

Mohsen Tarztalab made the remarks on Sunday and added, “construction operation of the First National Power Plant with an efficiency of 60 percent as well as construction of First Geothermal Power Plant is one of the main programs of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company in the year named after ‘surge in production’.”

The feasibility studies of the National Power Plant Project with advanced units were provided last year (ended March 20, 2020) in accordance with the climatic conditions of different parts of the country with the aim of increasing capacity and efficiency, reducing water consumption, controlling pollutants, reducing construction costs and improving repair intervals and the first sample of which will be put into operation in the country using advanced domestically-manufactured unit (MGT75 gas turbine) with 60% efficiency, he added.

MGT75 gas turbine, as the first national gas turbine with 60% efficiency, has been designed and manufactured with the joint cooperation of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company, MAPNA (Turbine Engineering and Manufacturing Company) Group and Niroo Research Institute, Tarztalab underscored.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the other programs taken by Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company in the current year (started March 21, 2020) and added, “with the coordination made, the First 5-Megawatt Geothermal Power Plant will become operational in in Meshginshahr, Ardabil province, in March 2020.”

