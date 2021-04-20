Iran joins group of countries producing steam turbine rotor

This 82.5 MW steam turbine rotor has been manufactured by expert engineers of Iran Power Plant Repairs Company.

About €3 million worth of foreign currency was needed to import this type of steam turbine rotor in the country but considerable foreign currency was saved with manufacturing this steam turbine rotor in the country.

The specification of the said steam turbine rotor is as follows: the nominal speed of this turbine is 3,000 Round per Minute (RPM), the number of blade stages is 19 rows, the number of blades is 2,539, the nominal input steam pressure is 86.18 bar and the nominal input steam temperature is 510 °C.

For manufacturing this steam turbine rotor, 75,000 man/hours have been hired in various fields of metallurgical engineering, mechanics, procurement, machining, prefabrication, non-destructive tests and dimensional control.

With manufacturing this steam turbine rotor, Islamic Republic of Iran was placed among five manufacturers of these rotors.

In addition, Iran Power Plant Repairs Company was introduced among the top companies in the field of manufacturing turbine rotors worldwide.

