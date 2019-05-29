Iran’s renewable power capacity growing

Several small- and large-scale renewable farms are under construction, which will add some 416 MW of the clean power to the country’s total output in the current year.

Currently, over 100 large-scale farms ranging from 2MW to 12MW and over 2,000 small-scale and rooftop renewable power plants are operating across Iran, the number of which has noticeably been growing as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

According to the Energy Ministry, Iran has also the know-how and capacity to manufacture most of the equipment required for generating wind power.

With more than 300 sunny days in a year, Iran has huge potentials to harness renewable energies, including geothermal, solar and wind power.

Currently, renewables account for only 6% of the total nominal power capacity (82,000 MW) in the country. So far, 43,450 people are involved in the construction, development and maintenance of solar, wind, hydroelectric, waste-to-energy and biomass power plants.

Close to 3.11 billion kilowatt hours of electricity has so far been generated from alternative energy sources over the past ten years reducing water and fossil fuel consumption.

Officials say Iran needs to expand power generating capacity by 5,000 MW annually, or 20,000 MW till 2022 to meet rising demand at home and expand its footprint in the regional energy market.

The Energy Ministry has devised plans to increase the generating capacity of renewables, by 5,000 MW in the same period.

MR/PAVEN