VP inaugurates 7MW solar farm in Hamedan prov.

Jahangiri will also inaugurate two other similar solar farms in Famenin and Hamedan cities of the province during his visit.

Each of these solar farms has a 7MW capacity and has been launched by foreign investment worth €7 million.

Accordingly, Hamedan province will have six active solar farms and will become the hub of Iran’s solar energy with a total production capacity of 45.5MW.

Based on a bill ratified in 2017, the government is seeking to increase the renewable capacity, including solar and wind, to 5,000 MW by 2022.

With more than 300 sunny days in a year, Iran has huge potentials to harness renewable energies, including geothermal, solar and wind power.

