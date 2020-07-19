Tokyo Olympics’ volleyball schedule announced

According to the timetable, Iran will begin the campaign in Tokyo with a match against the 2018 world champion Poland on July 24.

The postponed Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8 in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games earlier this year rescheduled the Games for 2021.

The schedule for volleyball competition remains the same as the original plan but just moved to the next year.

The preliminary round matches will be held on alternate days for men and women, each day including six matches in three sessions of two.

As volleyball returns to the place where it made its Olympic debut in 1964, for the first time in history the competition will conclude with the women's final, on Sunday, August 8, just a few hours ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony and one day after the men's gold is decided.

Iran has been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada, and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, the US, Russia, Argentina, France, and Tunisia.

Pool A Match Schedule:

Iran v Poland: 24 July 2021

Iran v Venezuela: 26 July 2021

Iran v Canada: 28 July 2021

Iran v Italy: 30 July 2021

Iran v Japan: 1 August 2021

MAH/4976506