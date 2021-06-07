Iranian lady takes VP chair at APC

The Vice President of the Iranian National Paralympic Committee Sima Limochi will take the chair by 2023.

“We, at the Asian Paralympic Committee, would like to thank you for your availability and dedication to the Paralympic Movement. On behalf of the Asian Paralympic Committee, we would like to acknowledge your expertise and knowledge which will be a huge contribution to the APC Games & Sport Development Committee," APC wrote in a letter sent to Iran’s National Paralympic Committee, according to Tehran Times.

“In this regard, and following a strong recommendation from Ms. Lesley Fung, the Chairperson pf APC Games & Sport Development Committee, we would like to appoint you as the vice chairperson of the Committee for the remaining period of this term until 2023. We are delighted that you will be working closely with Ms. Lesley to help grow Para sports in the Asian region together with other members of the Committee.”

