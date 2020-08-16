Esfandiar says full of motivation to shine in Belgium

“I will soon start training with my new team,” he said after arrival in Belgium to join the Greenyard Maaseik volleyball team.

The Belgian team has signed Esfandiar along with the setter Javad Karimi. Due to restrictions over the COVID-19 outbreak, the two players are joining the team with delay. Esfandiar left Tehran for Belgium on Saturday while Karimi is set to join his compatriot in the coming days after solving some visa-related issues.

“I have a lot of motivation and want to display all my capabilities,” said Esfandiar who has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of 2019 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship where Iran clinched the title for the first time.

“I should be a proper representative of Iranian volleyball and I will certainly take good steps in this regard,” he added.

“Greenyard coaches have counted on me and Javad Karimi and we should try to respond to this trust.”

Greenyard Maaseik, the 2019 champion of Liga Heren, will compete at the CEV Champions League next season.

