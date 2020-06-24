Iran makes bid to host FIVB U19, U21 boys’ world c’ships in 2021

Mohammadreza Davarzani, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF), offered the request in an online conversation with FIVB’s General Director Fabio Azevedo on Wednesday.

Azevedo said in response that other countries have also made their bids to host the events and the FIVB will announce the final decision after reviewing the conditions of all applicant countries.

Iran has once hosted the U19 Boys’ World Championship back in 1997 and U21 Men’s World Championship in 2003.

The Iranian U21 team clinched the title of the world championship for the first time in 2019 in Riffa, Bahrain. Iran has also snatched two gold medals in U19 world championship competitions in 2017, and 2007.

Iran’s successful hosting of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in 2019 and 2018 may affect the FIVB’s decision on the host of the two upcoming events.

