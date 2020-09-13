Three top coaches to be shortlisted for Iran volleyball

“The technical committee of the Federation concluded that a world-class coach should lead the national team and negotiations have been carried out in this regard,” he said on Sunday in an interview with IRINN.

“We have chosen five coaches from among nearly 15 ones and have conducted negotiations with them,” he said, noting that the federation has carried out more negotiations with some of the coaches than others.

“At the end of this stage, we will choose three coaches so that we can discuss the issue in another session [of the committee] and decide on the final choice,” Davarzani added.

The names of the shortlisted coaches have not been revealed due to legal issues.

Experts believe that the Tokyo Olympics is the last opportunity for the golden generation of Iranian volleyball to stand on an international podium hence the Federation is seeking to hire a world-class coach to help the team in the process.

The Federation parted company with Montenegrin coach Igor Kolakovic in late March after the Olympics was postponed for a year.

Iran is in Pool A of the Olympics along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada, and Venezuela.

