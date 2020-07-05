'Iran resumes saffron exports to some destinations'

In an interview with Mehr news on Sunday, Gholamreza Miri announced the current price for each kilo of saffron has increased seven to eight percent, hovering around 65 million rials (about $310) to 120 million rials (about $570).

He added that Iran's exports of saffron, which experienced a halt under the outbreak of the coronavirus, has been resumed to some countries.

Iran’s saffron export destinations have been struggling with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The international markets have also been in doldrums and demand for this Persian delicacy has fallen in recent months. Saffron prices have dropped, accordingly.

Miri announced in mid-May that more than 15 tons of saffron had been exported from Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20), which showed a 40% year-on-year decline.

Iran exported 251 tons of saffron during the last fiscal year that ended on March 19, 2020, registering no significant change compared to the year before.

Iran is the world’s biggest producer of saffron and accounts for about 90% of global production.

Land under saffron cultivation is increasing each year in line with production growth.

