Deputy agriculture min. calls for promoting export markets

He made the remarks on Mon. in his meeting with the director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Economic Affairs.

Shirzad referred to the influential and effective role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in promoting international interactions of agricultural sector and also discovery of new target markets and said, “thanks to the unprecedented increase in production of agricultural produce in recent years and the dire need to enter regional and international markets, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can play a leading role through the development of economic diplomacy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the significance of joint regional markets and membership in conventions such as Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and added, “adopting integrated and coordinated policymaking in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considered as one of inevitable strategies in line with having a strong presence in the global markets.”

Turning to Iran's ample advantages, especially with regard to the production of saffron, pistachio, cumin, etc., Shirzad stated, “with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, suitable ways will be provided in this field for strong and consecutive presence of domestic companies in international markets.”

