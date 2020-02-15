  1. Economy
15 February 2020 - 15:22

Iran’s medicinal herbs exports hit $450mn: official

Iran’s medicinal herbs exports hit $450mn: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – An official at the Ministry of Agriculture said the country’s exports of medicinal herbs in a nine-month period since March 2019 have generated over $450 million.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Hossein Zeinali, the project manager of medicinal herbs, reported a 37% growth in the export of essential oils and by-products of medicinal plants over the past two years compared to previous years.

Last year, 20,000 hectares of land were cultivated for medicinal plants, he added.

“Iran is exclusively home to 1728 species of medicinal plants,” he said.

“In a nine-month period since March 2019, Iran exported five million kilograms of essential oils and by-products of medicinal plants, which generated over $450 million for the country,” he noted, adding “$200 million worth of these exports belonged to saffron.”

MNA/4852972

News Code 155639

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News