Jul 20, 2020, 10:40 PM

Iran’s saffron exports hit 37 tons in three months

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Iran exported more than 37.64 tons of saffron worth $38.58 million during the first three months of the current fiscal (March 20-June 20), a senior official said.

According to Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi, of the total 52 buyers of Iran’s saffron, Hong Kong was the top destination with 12.73 tons worth $14.4 million

Spain with 9.19 tons and the UAE with 3.49 tons were respectively the next top destinations of the expensive spice during the period.

Figures collected from IRICA indicate that this year’s quarterly saffron exports observed a 20% decline compared to the corresponding period of last year. The country had exported over 47 tons of the product during the last fiscal’s first quarter.

According to Latifi, Iranian farmers produced around 500 tons of saffron last year (ended March 19), noting that 80% of which was shipped to the foreign markets.

Iran is the world’s biggest saffron producer with over 300 tons of saffron per year and accounts for more than 90% of global production.

