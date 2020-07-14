Exports via Qom customs pass $31mn in three months

According to chairman of the provincial office of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, Mahmoud Sijani, of the total exports, around 18,000 tons of goods worth $22 million belonged to Qom’s industrial units.

Major commodities exported during the three-month period included metal products, plastics, copper wire, mechanical tools, cereals, synthetic fiber chemical products, shoe and herbal oil.

Iraq, China, Afghanistan, the UAE, India, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Pakistan, Indonesia and Uzbekistan were the top ten destinations of Qom’s exports, he added.

Sijani added that around 7,800 tons of goods worth $36 million were imported through Qom customs during the period under review.

The imports included industrial machinery, mechanical equipment, spare parts for road construction machines, automobiles, optics, controllers, medical-surgical devices, plastics, coffee, tea, spices, electrical apparatus and components, nickel and nickel products, synthetic and synthetic fibers and inorganic chemical products.

China, the UAE, Turkey, India, Italy, Iraq, Oman, Japan, Iraq and Germany were respectively Qom’s top exporters during the first quarter.

Qom's exports reached 290,000 tons worth $220 million during the last fiscal year (ended March 19), while its imports amounted to 61,000 tons worth $283 million.

There are currently 2,300 operational industrial facilities in Qom province.

MR/FNA13990423000681