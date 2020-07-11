Envoy rejects rumors on Iran-china 25-year coop. document

Referring the rumors over the 25-year cooperation document with China, Keshavarz-Zadeh Iranian ambassador to china wrote in his Saturday tweet that “ Making ridiculous claims such as 'handing over Kish Island to the Chinese or deploying Chinese troops in Iran' as part of the 25-year comprehensive Iran-China cooperation plan is an insult to the collective wisdom of the great Iranian nation."

"This program is based on mutual respect and interests of the two countries" he added.

Earlier on 8 July, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has asserted the fact that"There is no handing over of the Iranian islands, no presence of military forces and no other illusions."

The Iranian Cabinet approved the final draft of the 25-year roadmap for Iran-China strategic relations earlier in June. The primary purpose of the plan is said to promote bilateral strategic cooperation at regional and international levels using a win-win approach and the government will announce the details of the document after the final agreement has been reached.

RHM/FNA13990421000774