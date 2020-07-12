Western countries afraid of Iran-China close relations

Speaking in the State TV program, Mahmoud Vaezi has made some remark on the Iran-china 25-year Joint Cooperation Plan, stressing that over the past decade, Iran-China relations have expanded in various fields and the volume of these trade relations has reached $ 50 billion a year.

"During the visit of the Chinese president to Tehran for meeting with Iranian President in 2015, the two counterparts have discussed some issues including economic relations, cultural activities, political, regional and international affairs,' he said, adding that the result of which was adopting a strategic approach toward the prospective futures of the countries.

Vaezi reacted to the rumors on selling oil to China below the world prices, noting that “ Oil prices are determined by the global market and oil relations within Iran have a special mechanism based on some certain contracts.”

The official also condemned the false statements about handing over the Kish and Qeshm Islands to China, asserting that the document is a roadmap for Iran-China cooperation without binding, and there is no handing over of the two Islands to China and no military forces presence in these places.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called China as the second economy in the world highlighting that for world powers, especially the United States, close relations between Iran and China in terms of economic, political, and regional developments represent a change in the regional order.

According to this official,sınce Western countrıes have failed in their policies of economic pressure and psychological warfare, they are now resorting to spreading rumors on Iran’s relations with other countries.

On this basis, he has called on the Iranian nation to be vigilant against baseless rumors.

