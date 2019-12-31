Potentials of Iran-China 25-year bilateral roadmap immense: FM Zarif

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, “Delighted to welcome 2020 with our Chinese friends in Beijing.”

“Potentials of 25-year bilateral roadmap to further solidify Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership are immense,” the Iranian diplomat added, saying, “We intend to realize them, while also pursuing closer regional and global cooperation.”

Zarif arrived this morning in Beijing and held the first round of meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Presenting the 25-year long-term strategic plan of Iran-China relations and cooperation in various fields is one of the main goals of Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to China.

MNA/PR