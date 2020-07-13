Iran-China strategic roadmap ‘a unique defeat for US’

Speaking on the strategic contract between Iran and China on Sunday, he said, “Iran-China Strategic Partnership Program is not a contract but a roadmap that will specify Iran's strategy in the region.”

This strategic contract has not yet been signed since details of the contract should first be determined, he added.

This strategic document showed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has established relations with the world’s number one power of future and the two sides have agreed that if a third party enters the deal, they will protect the strategic contract and will not allow intervention of another country, Aghamohammamdi emphasized.

Turning to the sanctions imposed by the US against Iran, he said, “if this strategic partnership program is signed between Iran and China, sanctions imposed by the US against the country will be ditched and this is why US Secretary of State Pompeo is worried about this contract.”

Conclusion of a joint roadmap between Iran and China will completely disrupt many malicious plans of the United States, Aghamohammadi reiterated.

The most important issue in this contract is that economic and defensive ties between the two countries will be more strengthened, he said, adding, “cooperation of Iran and China under this contract can lead to the US expulsion from the region.”

