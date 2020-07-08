Foreign media aiming to sour Iran-China relations: Vaezi

Speaking in a meeting, Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi underlined that the agreement is a usual one that is signed aiming for strengthening the relations between the two countries.

“Foreign media have initiated a flow to sour the relations between Iran and China,” said Vaezi, adding that unfortunately, even some people in the country are looking for any opportunity to raise their names and comments through such issues.

“Nowadays cyberspace has created some rumors about handing Kish or Qeshm islands to foreign countries,” said the official, adding that “I seize the opportunity to announce that all these false statements are created by foreign media."

“Our Constitution and regulatory bodies spare no time to ensure that what’s being done is transparent and there is no violation of national laws,” he stressed.

It is worth mentioning that the Iranian cabinet approved the final draft of a 25-year roadmap for Iran-China strategic relations earlier in June. The primary purpose of the plan is said to promote bilateral strategic cooperation at regional and international levels using a win-win approach.

RHM/IRNA83848681