Science min. slams propaganda on Iran-china coop.

Speaking in a festival held in Ministry of Science on Mon., Mansour Gholami noted that “as a member of the Cabinet, I seize the opportunity to say that the document has not been signed and the administrative bodies have approved this proposal as an appropriate document.”

Nothing has happened yet and those who are spreading propaganda against the 25-year cooperation document between Iran and China have certain malicious motives, he said, adding that the priority of the Iranian official is interests of the country.

Those who are spreading those false statements, he continued, should keep in mind that Iranian people’s wisdom is such that they will not become concerned under such propaganda.

It is worth mentioning that in a meeting on June 21, Iran's cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between Iran and China. The document has yet to be finalized.

On July 5, came the announcement of the Iranian FM Zarif about Iran-China negotiations over a 25-year so-called 'accord', which as he put into words is "clear and the two countries have nothing to hide about it."

