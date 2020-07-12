Director of KFZO reacts to rumors on Iran-China agreement

Mozaffari rejected the rumors of selling Kish Island to China in the form of a 25-year Iran-China contract and noted that this baseless issue was first published on the internet two years ago.

He went on to say that in the 25-year agreement between Iran and China, there is only one article regarding Chinese investment in the Iranian islands of the Persian Gulf, adding, “There is no such discussion as handing over the islands to the Chinese.”

The Iranian Cabinet approved the final draft of a 25-year roadmap for Iran-China strategic relations earlier in June. The primary purpose of the plan is said to promote bilateral strategic cooperation at regional and international levels using a win-win approach.

