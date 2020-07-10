Iran-China coop. costly for US: Mousavi

Iran proposed this 25-year document to show that its relations with China are comprehensive and strategic and not a temporary one, said Mousavi.

He added that the document has not yet been completed, and this draft must be reviewed and signed by the other side as well, adding that ultimately, it must be approved by members of parliament, then it will become law and will be enforced.

Therefore, the details of the document will be released after finalization, he noted.

Stating that speculation and lies about the Iran-China relationship have foreign roots, he said that Such cooperation is not in the best interests of the Americans, especially in the economic sphere, so they seek to spread lies about Iran-China collaborations.

Iranian cabinet approved the final draft of a 25-year roadmap for Iran-China strategic relations earlier in June. The primary purpose of the plan is said to promote bilateral strategic cooperation at regional and international levels using a win-win approach.

ZZ/4970345