'Being finalized, Iran-China coop. document to go to Majlis'

Reiterating that under the framework of the named document Iran will not hand over even one square centimeter of the Iranian soil or exclusive exploitation of it to China or any other country, Zarif said that the two sides are holding negotiations.

"At this point in time, the required permissions are needed to be received only from the government and the Iranian foreign ministry has already received the needed permission from the incumbent administration," Zarif said.

"When we finalize the document with China, we need to submit it to Iran's Parliament if any legal commitments are included in the finalized plan," Iranian FM explained, "In another case, the administration needs Parliament's approval when it presents the plan in form of several governmental bills to the Iranian body."

Zarif underscored that no related issue will be hidden from the Iranian Parliament in this regard.

The Iranian FM had earlier described the rumors over the sale of Kish Island to China due to the intentions of the enemies to prevent the development of Iran-China relations.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's relations with China is a strategic relationship based on common interests and mutual respect.

Explaining the dimensions of the document, the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of taking into account the national interest in drafting the document and rejected rumors over the sale of Kish Island, as well as the sale of cheap oil to China, saying that these rumors have been circulated by enemies to prevent the development of Iran-China relations.

