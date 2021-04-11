Iran-China strategic doc. to foil Westerners' plots: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Seyyed Mahmoud Nabavian provided some details of the Iran-China strategic document and stressed that it is in favor of the interests of the Iranian nation.

Referring to restrictions caused by sanctions on Iran’s oil sales, Nabavian said, “Oil and energy sector is one of the important issues in the agreement, according to which China guaranteed to buy Iran’s oil for up to 25 years.”

According to Nabavian, developing oil fields, refineries, and petrochemical products, as well as equipping oil, gas, and petrochemical reserves are also stipulated by the agreement.

Building power plants in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Syria in a joint effort by Iran and China is also part of the agreement, he said.

The United States, Britain, France, and Germany are seeking to prevent Iran from selling its oil and to prevent Iran’s oil revenue return the country, he said, adding, “In this regard, the return of oil money to the country and the facilitation of banking relations is another important issue mentioned in the agreement.”

Concluding this agreement with China foils the plots of the enemies and western countries, he stressed.

Referring to industrial cooperation with China in the framework of the agreement, the Iranian lawmaker said, “Iran, in cooperation with China, can manufacture automobiles in free its zones so as to export them to countries in the region.”

Iran and China are also expected to cooperate in the military and defense fields, elsewhere in his remarks he said.

In other words, the defense industries of these two countries are supposed to move forward together, which will be in favor of the Iranian nation, he explained.

Referring to the cooperation between Iran and China in the political, regional, and international arenas, Nabaviyan said that if the United States drafts an anti-Iranian resolution at UN Security Council, China, as a strategic part for Iran, can use its veto.

