‘Mountain’ to go on screen at YVE Intl. FilmFest.

The 100-second short film ‘Mountain’ aimed at reducing social harms, produced by the Kurdistan Art Center, tells the story of the dream of a boy on the slopes of a mountain.

‘Mountain’ will be also screened in the 36th edition of the Hamburg International Short Film Festival in Germany which is slated to be held on 6-9 November 2020. It will also take part in the BLUE2BLUE Drone Film Festival in Australia.

YVE International Film Festival is an event held by YVE Culture & Art Communication Ltd dedicated to helping speak the voice for filmmakers of a younger generation. The purpose of the event is to provide an opportunity for young filmmakers to pursue their dreams. The festival strongly adheres to the idea that ART IS FOR EVERYONE. Thus, everybody can be capable of creating art.

ZZ/4969705