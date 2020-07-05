'The Visit' to take part in 4 intl. film festivals

The synopsis of the short film says, "After six months, Elaheh is finally allowed to visit her husband, who is a prisoner. Elaheh and her little daughter Tara have one single day to prepare for this important meeting."

'The Visit' will take part in Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival 2020 in Hungary, Kadoma International Film Festival 2020 in Japan, SEDICICORTO International Film Festival in Italy, and Seoul International Women's Film Festival in South Korea.

The short film has previously been screened at Festival du court métrage de Clermont-Ferrand 2020, France - World Premiere and Palm Springs International ShortFest 2020, USA.

