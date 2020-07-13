West falsifying Resistance: Prof. Izadi

Washington is putting pressure on Resistance countries because it is the Resistance Movement that is opposing the US presence in West Asia and the Muslim world, Izad told the website of International Resistance Film Festival.

Not only the US citizens but also the people of other countries are affected by Washington’s efforts, he said, adding that the US battle is not limited to the West Asian region but includes wherever there is a resistance against their activities.

“There is a huge campaign against the Resistance movement not only in the Middle East but elsewhere”, he said.

“You see what they are doing to Latin American countries that are resisting US pressure and because of that action, the people who are in the Resistance Movement need to be more active in areas that deal with media and entertainment,” he said.

MNA/PR