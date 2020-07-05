Iranian animation to go on screen at Venzuela's film festival

Directed by Mahdieh Sadat Ahmadi Soleimani, the animated short piece will compete at the 4th edition of Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela.

‘I’m not Alice but here is Wonderland’ is about a girl who is involved in the problems of her time and at the end she surrenders to the birds of her painting.

It was named among the silver winners in the Best Short – Animation at the 3rd quarter of the 2020 season of the Queen Palm International Film Festival in the US.

Five Continents International Film Festival is an online festival, with LIVE SCREENING of the winning films; is a monthly festival of world cinematography, where feature films, short films, videoclips, webseries and video arts from all over the world come together to compete for the various prizes of the festival, but In addition they obtain the greater satisfaction of a filmmaker: that his work is seen by the public. Therefore, there is a prize that is granted by our subscribers, when viewing the film.

