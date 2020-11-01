Three Iranian animations go to Italy’s Corti a Ponte festival

‘The Fisherman and Spring’ by Hassan Soltani, ‘The Cycling Wind’, by Nazanin Sobhan Sarbandi, and 'Am I a Wolf?' by Amir Houshang Moein are to be screened at the international event which started on October 31 and will go on till November 7.

The Fisherman and Spring is based on Mojgan Kalhor’s illustrated children’s book ‘The Fisherman and Spring’, which tells the story of a fisherman who lives in a snowy region with a very long winter. The Fisherman supposes that the spring has lost its way to the region, therefore he starts searching for it. A little fish and a group of birds also join him in searching for the missing spring.

The Cycling Wind is a 6-minute animation that tells the story of a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy, and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

Am I A Wolf? depicts a number of students who are performing a play called "The Wolf and the Seven Little Goats". The child who plays the wolf knows he will be defeated and feels lonely and irritated. He takes his role too seriously. There is a bit of chaos. In the end, the presence of other children and his friends next to him take him out of this gloomy atmosphere.

The 13th edition of Corti a Ponte is being held online in Ponte San Nicolò, Padova.

The festival is considered a unique event in Italy for the presence of a large international section dedicated to children and young people, with projections of short films made by children and young people from all over the world selected for quality and cultural value.

