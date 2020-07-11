‘Cradle of Silence’ to go on screen at Itaúna FilmFest.

‘Cradle of Silence’ is about Rasoul, who has to deliver a cradle to his martyred friend’s widow. With Rasoul returning from the southern war zone to the northern part of the country, his wife Laya plans on going back to the war zone with him. The cradle becomes an excuse for Rasoul to reject his wife’s request.

The Iranian film, which recently won the 'Award of Merit' for the best short film at the 11th edition of IndieFEST Film Awards in the US, will now take part at the 2nd edition of Itaúna Film Festival in Brazil.

The festival seeks to promote cinematographic culture through free exhibitions and workshops for the public in order to encourage young filmmakers to explore new ways of communicating with the world.

The 2020 edition will be ONLINE respecting WHO sanitary measures.

