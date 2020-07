Another statistic indicated that car production registered an 8.7 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics put the volume of cars manufactured in the first three months of the previous Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to June 20, 2019) at 199,564.

Production of van and pickup models of car recorded a 115.6 and 17.4 percent growth respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

