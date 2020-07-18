Auto production vol. at 18% growth in current year

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, production volume of car hit from 238,700 in the previous year (ended March 20, 2020) to 282,100 cars in the current year (from March 21 to July 14, 2020), showing an 18 percent hike.

In the same period, car delivery also recorded a 30 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Given the above issue, car delivery to applicants hit from 164,190 in last year (ended March 20, 2020) to 214,024 in the current year (from March 21 to July 14), registering a 30 percent hike.

MA/4976142