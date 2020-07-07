Domestic car manufacturing at 31% growth last month

In the meantime, SAIPA Car Manufacturing Group accounted for the maximum car production volume last month.

Available statistics indicate that 43,252 and 42,807 passenger cars were produced by SAIPA Car Making Group and Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) respectively in the same period.

Other active car makers in the country also produced 4,247 cars in this period at the time that the country is grappling with the spread of the COVID-19.

Statistics showed that SAIPA and IKCO account for 47.9 and 47.4 percent of car production share in the country respectively.

