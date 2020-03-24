  1. Economy
Mar 24, 2020, 7:31 PM

IKCO targeting to produce 600,000 vehicles in current year

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO) has targeted producing and supplying 600,000 different models of passenger cars and pickups in the current year [started Mar. 21, 2020] as named after ‘Surge in Production” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Relying upon high potentials and capabilities of domestic manufacturers and knowledge-based companies, IKCO has targeted producing 600,000 passenger cars in the current year.

Despite sanctions imposed against the country and many problems facing ahead, IKCO managed to manufacture more than 405,000 cars last year [ended Mar. 19, 2020].

The objectives of domestic production in Iran’s car industry will be materialized in the current year under the auspices of facilitating production condition and implementing approaches in compatible with the strategies taken by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

