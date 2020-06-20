Planning underway for producing 1.2mn vehicles in current year

"When two car manufacturing giants of South Korea and France exited from the country in May 2018, no one thought that Iran’s automotive industry would be able to produce and attain the same production volume of vehicles,” said the official.

Despite many ups and downs facing the Iranian car industry, the production volume of two leading car manufacturing companies i.e. Iran Khodro Industrial Group [IKCO] and SAIPA Auto Making Company has returned to their bright days, he emphasized.

He further noted that production of about 1.2 million vehicles has been put atop agenda of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in the current year.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khiabani pointed to the promotion of quality of vehicles and added, “it is natural that boosting quality should be the main focus so that this issue can affect both in regional and global markets considerably.”

He pointed out that gaining customers’ satisfaction should be taken into serious consideration.

Domestic car manufacturers should take giant steps in the field of promoting quality of manufacturing vehicles in terms of after-sales services, technical and safety dimensions of vehicles as well, caretaker of the Ministry of Industry emphasized.

He revealed the 18 percent increase in production of car in the first two months of the current year [from March 21 to May 20] as compared to the same period of last year.

