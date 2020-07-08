'US sanctions first culprit of Covid-19 damages in Iran'

Saeid Namaki described that the economic difficulties that the Iranians are dealing with due to the US sanctions have made them go to work despite the pandemic.

He called for the Iranian economist to put forward solutions and suggestions to overcome the current tough conditions.

Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi said on Saturday that Iran has filed a complaint regarding the effect of sanctions on the fight against COVID-19.

The United States has imposed new sanctions against Iran in the midst of the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The new sanction comes amid Tehran’s fight against the coronavirus and despite US President Donald Trump’s claims of its readiness to help the Islamic Republic in its fight against the pandemic.

