Confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 587K

According to the latest reports on Thursday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 13,706,050, and 587,144 have lost their lives, while 8,166,465 people have recovered.

The United States had reported 140,150 deaths as of Wednesday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 3,617,040.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has reached 75,523 from more than 1,970,909 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 24,935, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 970,596.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 752,797, with a total death toll of 11,937.

There are now more than 337,724 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Peru and 12,417 people have died.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 264,561 in Iran, claiming the lives of 5,426 people.

