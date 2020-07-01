Two Iranian animations to be screened at 36th Cartoon Club Festival in Italy

Two Iranian animated pieces namely “This way, that way” by Lida Fazli and “Identity” by Alireza Salehi will be screened in the international section of the 36th Cartoon Club Festival in Italy.

The 36th Cartoon Club Festival will be held from August 9 to 19 in Rimini, Italy. 250 short animated films from around the world will be screened in the event.

“This way, that way” narrates the story of love and affection among children and shows that their world is full of peace and friendship.

“Identity” depicts the picture of a man who wakes up an unfamiliar room. He is soon confronted with a full-length mirror and tries to find false identities.

Cartoon Club – International Festival of Animation Cinema, Comics, and Games, with its 36 years of existence, is one of the best-known festivals in the Italian scene. According to the event’s website, it is a remarkable window for animation works, short films in particular – fiction, educational, experimental, computer graphic – and with a whole section solely dedicated to comics called Riminicomix.

