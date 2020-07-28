2 short animations win at Cinrecreo

“Pet Man,” tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

The Iranian animated piece won the best short animation award at the fourth edition of the Bogota International Animation Festival in Colombia, held on Oct. 21 to Nov. 4, 2019.

It has also won a number of international awards including the ‘Aco Aleksov’ Award for the best author at the 14th edition of the International Film Festival AsterFest in Strumica, Macedonia; an award for the best-animated film at NEZ International Film Festival in India, best characterization award in Kent’s Canterbury Festival, best animation award at the Largo International Film Festival in Switzerland, the award for the best-animated eco film at International Animation Film Festival Golden Kuker in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and Best Animation Short Film award at the 2nd Sao Paulo Times Film Festival.

‘The Fox’ is about a young and lively fox that is caught by a hunter when experiencing its first love. The hunter puts a bell around the fox’s neck and returns it to the woods. The bell prevents the fox from hunting and living its normal life in the woods and it soon realizes that its only way to survive is to be tamed and go back to the hunter.

