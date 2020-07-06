'The World's Last House' to go on screen at Riurau Filmfest.

Written by Payam Mahmoudi and Amir Gholami, 'The World's Last House' is about an old man, answering people's letters and solving their problems at a far-off cottage for a long time, is facing the most weird challenge of his life.

Amir Gholami, a well-known Kurdish filmmaker in Iran, has previously received two awards of best short film and best director for a short film at Iranian Film Festival (IFF) - San Francisco for his movie 'The Sea Swells'.

RIURAU FILM FESTIVAL (RRFF) , of an international nature, was born from the hand of the non-profit association Escola de Cinema Riurau (ECRR) in 2012 with the aim of offering a meeting, broadcasting, development and competition space for short filmmakers from all over the world and has its origin in the "Fes De Curts" festival in Dénia in 2011.

The festival specializes in its interest in multi-perspective and fragmentation of the image and includes the Dance Film, Fiction, the Social theme, LGTB and of Environment and the Sea. It also organizes Riurau Expres, a filming and assembly marathon, and parallel activities such as workshops, conferences, etc.

The festival will be held on 28 August- 11 September in Valencia, Spain.

