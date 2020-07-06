China, India to complete troop pullback from disputed border

According to Sputnik News, China and India have agreed to complete troop pullback from the disputed border as soon as possible, Beijing says.

India and China troops have been engaged in two fierce face-offs in eastern Ladakh and near Naku La Pass in northern Sikkim.

In one incident, scores of Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on May 5. The face-off ended the next morning following dialogue between the two sides.

In another incident, nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the Sino-India border in which at least 10 soldiers sustained injuries.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries.

