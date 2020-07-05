US isolated in its measures against Iran, says Zarif

“The Islamic Republic is a rising power and this has led the US to wage all-out war against Iran,” Zarif said on Saturday while addressing the Iranian lawmakers at the open session of the Parliament.

US aims to introduce Iran as a ‘security threat’ and then to use its power in bodies such as the UN Security Council to increase international pressure on the country, the minister added.

US has also tried to build consensus against Iran but has not been successful, he noted. The Trump administration, Zarif continued, has pushed four UN Security Council session on Iran in the past three years, with the last one being held last week, but it has been ‘isolated’ in all sessions “because UNSC members have emphasized on the need to preserve the JCPOA, highlighting that the US is pursuing a wrong approach.”

This item is being updated…

